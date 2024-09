Get Access To Every Broadway Story



HiSuperstar Musical Showcase is back again next month. Themes are as follows: Show 1: Encanto, Show 2: Frozen, Show 3: Aladdin, and Show 4: Moana.

Join in on October 5th where talent takes the stage and dreams come alive. Also watch special performances from Performance Arts Academy’s Students.

Reserve your seat now:

WA - 0822-2998-9041 (Admin 1)

WA - 0878-8065-7508(Admin 2)

Or comment "HiSuperstar" on the post below to be connected to the WA admin.

