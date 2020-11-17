Hi Jakarta Production Presents The Epics Mega Crew Batch 2
A Virtual Audition Workshop will be held on 29 November 2020 14.00 - 16.00 via Zoom.
This November, Hi Jakarta Production is calling all dancers In Jabodetabek for The Epics Mega Crew Batch 2.
Virtual Audition Information:
Step 1 : Video submissions will be accepted until 27th November 2020
Step 2 : Virtual Audition Workshop will be held on 29 November 2020 14.00 - 16.00 via Zoom
Requirements:
1. Boy & Girls ages 9 - 16 years old
2. Any genres
3. Full commitment & consistent
For more information: 08179010818 / 087880657508