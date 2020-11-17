Hi Jakarta Production Presents The Epics Mega Crew Batch 2

A Virtual Audition Workshop will be held on 29 November 2020 14.00 - 16.00 via Zoom.

This November, Hi Jakarta Production is calling all dancers In Jabodetabek for The Epics Mega Crew Batch 2.

Virtual Audition Information:

Step 1 : Video submissions will be accepted until 27th November 2020

Step 2 : Virtual Audition Workshop will be held on 29 November 2020 14.00 - 16.00 via Zoom

Requirements:

1. Boy & Girls ages 9 - 16 years old

2. Any genres

3. Full commitment & consistent

For more information: 08179010818 / 087880657508

