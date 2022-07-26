Hi Jakarta Production Presents NEVERLAND This Week

Hi Jakarta Production has announced its production of Neverland, an adaptation of Peter Pan JR, as part of Junior Musical Wonderland.



Get lost in Neverland where anything is possible. We will be witnessing Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers face a ticking crocodile, a fierce Indian tribe, a band of bungling pirates, and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook.

