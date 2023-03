Hi Jakarta Production Presents INTERTWINED THE MUSICAL Next Month

Hi Jakarta Production will hold a one-day Musical Theater Workshop on February 18. This is a beginner workshop for those who like to learn about Musical Theater with international standard syllabus.

January 18, 2023

Hi Jakarta Production has announced auditions for MELANGKAH, an Original Musical Production for SOUND OF MIRACLE 3. The company is looking for Male Casts & Ensembles to join the online auditions for MELANGKAH.