Hi Jakarta Production Announces Youth Internship Program Leaders

Hi Jakarta Production has announced the names as the chosen leaders of Youth Internship Program 3.0!



Congratulations to 10 best youth and welcome to the Youth Internship Program Batch 3.0.



A statement from the company reads: "Thank you to all participants for taking part in this program. You all have been wonderful participants with so much potential and creativity. Level up your confidence and see you in our next batch of Youth Internship Program."

Learn more about the chosen members below: