Hi Jakarta Production Announces Registration For Private Dance Classes

HINT is back at Hi Jakarta Production. The company has announced open registration for private dance classes.

Participants will learn 7 different genres with 7 different teachers in 7 days only!

Schedule:

Batch 1: 14th-20th June

Batch 2: 21st-27th June

Batch 3: 28th-04th July

Mentors:

Riri

Reska

Achi

Ratna

Saul

Zaya

Sal

Genres:

4 Different Street Dance

Broadway Jazz

Street Jazz

Traditional Dance

Classes are open for all ages. For further information: 08179010818 / 087880657508 (Whatsapp only).