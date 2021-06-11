Hi Jakarta Production Announces Registration For Private Dance Classes
Classes run 14th June-4th July 2021.
HINT is back at Hi Jakarta Production. The company has announced open registration for private dance classes.
Participants will learn 7 different genres with 7 different teachers in 7 days only!
Schedule:
- Batch 1: 14th-20th June
- Batch 2: 21st-27th June
- Batch 3: 28th-04th July
Mentors:
- Riri
- Reska
- Achi
- Ratna
- Saul
- Zaya
- Sal
Genres:
- 4 Different Street Dance
- Broadway Jazz
- Street Jazz
- Traditional Dance
Classes are open for all ages. For further information: 08179010818 / 087880657508 (Whatsapp only).