Hi Jakarta Production Announces Registration For Private Dance Classes

Classes run 14th June-4th July 2021.

Jun. 11, 2021  

HINT is back at Hi Jakarta Production. The company has announced open registration for private dance classes.

Participants will learn 7 different genres with 7 different teachers in 7 days only!

Schedule:

  • Batch 1: 14th-20th June
  • Batch 2: 21st-27th June
  • Batch 3: 28th-04th July

Mentors:

  • Riri
  • Reska
  • Achi
  • Ratna
  • Saul
  • Zaya
  • Sal

Genres:

  • 4 Different Street Dance
  • Broadway Jazz
  • Street Jazz
  • Traditional Dance

Classes are open for all ages. For further information: 08179010818 / 087880657508 (Whatsapp only).


