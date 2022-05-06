Hi Jakarta Production Announces COME ALIVE Musical Virtual Showcase
Watch the performances virtually tonight at 7 PM on Hi Jakarta Production's Youtube Channel.
Hi Jakarta Production has announced its Musical Virtual Showcase, "Come Alive", coming to YouTube tonight!
Because to make a dream come true is to dream with eyes wide open! Here are the voices that will begin and continue their journeys on facing the world, proving that they can and they will.
