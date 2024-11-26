Hi Jakarta Dance Hosts Six-Day Dance Camp

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hi Jakarta Dance will host a dance camp this December. At this event, participants can elevate their dance skills and have a chance to perform at the final showcase on December 14.

The six-day dance camp will take place 8-13 December 2024. Learn three dance styles including Hip Hop, Jazz, and K-Pop.

The dance camp will be held at the following locations: Rumah Sraddha, Ps. Minggu; Morf Wellness, Klp. Gading; and Groove Studio, Jkt. Barat. You must be 7 years of age or older.

Contact for more information:

Admin 1: 0822-2998-9041

Admin 2: 0877-7817-5047

