SPEAKEASY DIEHARD to Open This Weekend At Boggstown Cabaret

INDIANAPOLIS - July 11, 2024 - 'SpeakEASY DieHARD' opens this weekend, on Saturday, July 13, 2023, at the legendary Boggstown Cabaret with two sold out shows. The new murder mystery show travels back to the 1920s and centers around a Speakeasy run by a mob family where everyone is out to get what they can't have. The only thing the characters that make up this dysfunctional family have in common is an unlikely piano player, "Play It Again Stan." The ensemble cast features the talents of Boggstown Players Jason Bowser, Falicia Whited, Naomi F. Pyle, Dan Tuttle, and Brad Zumwalt.

'SpeakEASY DieHARD' is an original show written by Brad Zumwalt, directed by Casey Kersey, and produced by Golden Ticket Productions. "This is a murder mystery like no other," said Zumwalt co-owner of the venue with actor Russell Moss. "We only produce original shows, and the Cabaret is a co-star in the production because it is such a unique experience that begins when you enter the building."

SpeakEASY DieHARD will run through September 8, 2024, and return in 2025 for additional dates. Tickets are on sale today and can be purchased at www.boggstown.com. Boggstown Cabaret is located at:

6895 W Boggstown Rd

Boggstown, IN 46110-9732

T: 317-224-9509

Dates

July 13, 2024 - Dinner Show - SOLD OUT

July 14, 2024 - Matinee Show - SOLD OUT

August 10, 2024 - Dinner Show

August 11, 2024 - Matinee Show

September 7, 2024 - Dinner Show

September 8, 2024 - Matinee Show

Golden Ticket Productions

Formed in 2009 by Brad Zumwalt and Russell Moss, Golden Ticket Productions has produced numerous successful shows including Platinum Girls, Ol' Blue Eyes, Believe - A Brown County Playhouse Christmas Tradition, and original Murder Mysteries.

https://www.goldenticketproductions.com

Ton-Up, Inc.

Ton-Up is an independent creative company. We draw inspiration from the biker subculture developed in Britain during the 1950s. "Doing the Ton" meant going 100mph or over on your motorcycle. We're doing the "Ton" in our work and the creativity we bring to our projects.

https://www.tonupinc.com

