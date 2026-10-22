Spotlight: Let the Memory Live Again with CATS at Beef & Boards
Andrew Lloyd Webber musical has audiences and critics purring!
Leap into the fanciful world of "CATS" at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis, running through November 22. Experience Andrew Lloyd Webber's celebrated musical with a talented cast that will have audiences saying "me-WOW."
Audiences and critics alike are purring over this production. Theatergoers have called it "absolutely one of the best performances" in over 30 years, praising the "great group of dancers and singers" and "wonderful performance." One audience member declared: "THIS SHOW IS FLAWLESS!!! Vocals, choreography, storytelling, lighting, character, costumes, makeup, hair, tech, orchestra.... absolutely exceptional!"
Professional critics agree. BroadwayWorld notes that "the exceptional choreography, imaginative makeup, and physically demanding performances make this a production worth celebrating." Roadtirement adds, "The quality of the singing and dancing in 'CATS' will delight and amaze you as you allow yourself to completely enjoy the experience!"
Get your paws on tickets now before this fanciful feline extravaganza closes.
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