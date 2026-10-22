Spotlight: Let the Memory Live Again with CATS at Beef & Boards

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Leap into the fanciful world of "CATS" at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis, running through November 22. Experience Andrew Lloyd Webber's celebrated musical with a talented cast that will have audiences saying "me-WOW."

Audiences and critics alike are purring over this production. Theatergoers have called it "absolutely one of the best performances" in over 30 years, praising the "great group of dancers and singers" and "wonderful performance." One audience member declared: "THIS SHOW IS FLAWLESS!!! Vocals, choreography, storytelling, lighting, character, costumes, makeup, hair, tech, orchestra.... absolutely exceptional!"

Professional critics agree. BroadwayWorld notes that "the exceptional choreography, imaginative makeup, and physically demanding performances make this a production worth celebrating." Roadtirement adds, "The quality of the singing and dancing in 'CATS' will delight and amaze you as you allow yourself to completely enjoy the experience!"

Get your paws on tickets now before this fanciful feline extravaganza closes.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 06 Hrs 53 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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