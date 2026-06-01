Review: A Lovely Night at Beef & Boards with RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

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RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA has held sway over audiences since its television premiere in 1957. Beef & Boards has brought its many charms and magic to life with a dazzling production that is the family show for the season. Audience members young and old are pulled into a timeless fairytale full of colorful characters, laughter, and romance.

Celeste:

I cannot overstate how much I love RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA. I first was pulled in by its memorable melodies when I watched the 1965 version starring Lesley Ann Warren. I fell in love with it all over again in 1997 with the Disney television version starring Whitney Houston and Brandy. That made this experience already full of nostalgia, but it was made all the more exceptional by seeing it through the eyes of my 4-year-old daughter. The swirling costumes and glistening lights drew her and I both in right from the start. Beef & Boards production of RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA breathes new life into this captivating classic.

I always come to Beef & Boards expecting a fantastic production, but some elements were just next-level in this particular staging. I was utterly enchanted with the wig design by Drew Bryson. It is not often that I stop to notice a character’s hair, but these designs helped every performer embody their characters in thoughtful and fun ways. Similarly, the costume design by Kathy Henry was whimsical in all the right ways. The rich visual elements were the perfect touch for an audience that includes younger members. As my daughter can attest, Cinderella’s ball dress in particular was spectacular as she swirled from rags to riches in front of our eyes.

This show is full of songs you will find yourself singing for days to come, but you cannot stage this production without the right Cinderella. Grace Ellis Solomon did not disappoint. She had the crystal clear delivery that makes her character so endearing. You can’t help but root for the disarming kindness of Cinderella when she’s delivered with such sincerity. You can see the hope and love literally light up her face with every song.

I have a soft spot for the Fairy Godmother because she was played by the legendary Whitney Houston. That also means I put extra pressure on whoever dares to deliver that part. Thank you to Chanel Edwards-Frederick for not letting me down. She was funny and frankly a scene-stealer whenever she popped into the wings and cast her spells. If only every little girl were lucky enough to have such an enchanting guardian to make her dreams come true.

Cinderella won’t resonate without a truly charming Prince Charming, and Carmine Mastrokostas had a sweet subtlety to his delivery that brought the romance to life. You can feel a palpable shift from his quiet, brooding demeanor to a starstruck young man who has found the love of his life. It was a touching portrayal of a love story unfettered by modern complications and born out of a simple but impactful meeting on the dance floor.

When you think “Cinderella,” you almost simultaneously think, “magic.” Beef & Boards has done an excellent job keeping up with the latest technical advances that we see in touring Broadway productions, and they really pulled out all the stops this time. From the projection technology to the special effects, the magic was real. You could see the faces of the children in the audience light up in awe.

As my daughter put it so simply several times the day after the show, “Cinderella, good job!”

Dylan:

This weekend, my wife, daughter, and I had the opportunity to see RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Beef & Boards, and it turned out to be a thoroughly enjoyable evening of theater. While everyone knows the classic story, this production brought enough energy, heart, and talent to make it feel fresh and engaging from beginning to end. It was the kind of family-friendly show that reminds you why timeless stories continue to resonate generation after generation.

Vocals That Sparkle

One of the strongest elements of the production was undoubtedly the vocal performances. From the principals to the ensemble, the cast delivered beautiful, confident singing throughout the show. The score was performed with warmth and clarity, allowing both the familiar melodies and the emotional moments to shine.

Cinderella's (Grace Ellis Solomon) vocals were especially impressive, bringing both elegance and sincerity to the role. The supporting cast matched that energy, creating rich harmonies and memorable musical moments that consistently elevated the production.

Choreography Full of Energy and Grace

The choreography by Sally Mitchell was another standout feature of the evening. Whether during large ensemble numbers or smaller character-driven scenes, the movement felt polished, purposeful, and entertaining. The dance sequences added excitement and visual variety, helping bring the kingdom to life while maintaining the fairytale atmosphere that audiences expect.

The ensemble deserves particular credit for their work here. Their energy never wavered, and they helped create a lively stage picture throughout the production. The choreography struck a nice balance between elegance and fun, making each musical number feel special.

A Wonderful Family Experience

What makes RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA work so well is its universal appeal. Children can enjoy the magic, humor, and romance, while adults can appreciate the strong performances and craftsmanship on display. Beef & Boards embraced the heart of the story while delivering the production values and professionalism audiences have come to expect.

Another Strong Production from Beef & Boards

Between the excellent vocals, engaging choreography, and charming performances, Cinderella proved to be a delightful outing for the whole family. It captured the magic of the classic fairytale while providing plenty of memorable theatrical moments along the way.

No one wants to miss out on magic come to life, so make your way to Beef & Boards from now until July 12th to see RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA.

Reader Reviews

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