Constellation Stage & Screen to Launch Fall 2026 Classes for All Ages

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Constellation is introducing its line-up of fall classes, running September through December! This session, Constellation is rolling out new age groups to better serve our students: Littles (grades K-2), Kids (grades 3-5), Middles (grades 6-8), and Adults (ages 18+). With engaging courses in acting, theater, improv, comedy, and moviemaking there's something for everyone!

For Littles, Constellation is bringing back popular offerings, like Theater Playground, but with fresh new themes! Upcoming classes for Littles (grades K-2) include Theater Playground: Pigeons, Piggies, and Pals, Acting Ensemble for Littles: How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and Musical Theater Playground: Frozen Forever! Meanwhile, Kids (grades 3-5) will dive into popular shows like Matilda and The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. Constellation's new Middles age group (grades 6-8) will have a blast in classes like Acting Ensemble for Middles: Goosebumps: The Haunted Mask, Broadway Bound: Matilda In Concert, and Stranger Scenes & The Upside Down of Acting On Camera.

Constellation's Education Director Eric Shelley is particularly excited for our new Acting on Camera classes for Kids and Middles, both with spooky themes perfect for the Halloween season.

This fall, Constellation will also be offering a number of classes for adults (ages 18+), including the return of popular classes like Improv: Beginner, Improv: Beyond Beginner, and The Broadway Ensemble. New this session are Acting Techniques: A Practical Survey and The Art of Physical Comedy, perfect classes for beginners or actors looking to sharpen their skills.

Enrollment for all of Constellation's fall classes is officially open as of July 10. Classes range in price from $115-$225, depending on the length and level of the class. Registration can be found on Constellation Stage & Screen's website: seeconstellation.org/education/classes/.

Constellation is committed to increasing access to educational programming, offering scholarships on all classes for students grades K-12. These scholarships are sponsored by IU Credit Union and allow qualified students to attend a Constellation class at no cost to them. Information on scholarship application and eligibility can be found here.

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