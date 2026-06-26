Cast Set For THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

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Four actors will make their disastrous debuts at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in this summer's crazy comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong. They join several veterans for the hilarious farce that opens July 17.

Center Grove High School graduate and Greenwood native Nic Nightingale steps onto the Beef & Boards stage for the first time as Chris Bean, the director of the doomed murder mystery within the show. He is joined by newcomers and Virginia natives Topher Adam Embrey as Robert Grove, the lead actor of the mystery, and Jesse Bhamrah as Jonathan Harris, the murder victim. Kevin Toniazzo-Naughton of Pennsylvania debuts as Trevor Watson, the mystery's easily distracted lighting and sound operator.

Returning at the “wrong” time for this cast are Cynthia Collins (Tootsie, Annie) as Dennis Tyde who plays the mystery's butler, Logan Hill (Singin' in the Rain, A Beef & Boards Christmas, Tootsie) as the vain actress Sandra Wilkinson, and Joey Boos (Tootsie, Waitress, Jersey Boys), as Max Bennett, an inexperienced actor who is making his stage debut.

Rounding out the cast is Nathalie Cruz (Tootsie, A Christmas Story, The King and I) as Annie Twilloil, with Jaddy Ciucci (Murder on the Orient Express, Legally Blonde, Grumpy Old Men), and Hannah Elizabeth Boswell (Fiddler on the Roof, The Wizard of Oz, Grumpy Old Men) as the onstage crew.

The Play That Goes Wrong is directed by Brett Mutter (Waitress, A Christmas Story, The Wizard of Oz), who also directed last season's A Beef & Boards Christmas.

This comedy centers on the opening night for the Cornley University Drama Society's newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous! This 1920s whodunit has everything theatres never want in a show: an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences!

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