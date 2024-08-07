LES MISERABLES & More Set for Broadway In Louisville's 24/25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway in Louisville has revealed the upcoming opening of the 2024/2025 Season which includes the eagerly awaited return of four Louisville favorites and four premieres. The season will open October 1 with Les Misérables - one of the world's most popular musicals and followed by fan-favorite, Mamma Mia! in December and Come From Away January 10-11 for 3 performances only. In February, the 10 time Tony-Winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical will premiere in Louisville at the Kentucky Center for a two-week run followed by Peter Pan - returning for the first time in 30 years. Broadway hit & Juliet will join the roster in the spring of 2025 followed by Shucked and the new touring production of The Wiz. The 2024/2025 Season will also introduce new curtain times: Tuesday-Friday at 7 pm and Saturday evening at 7:30 pm.

“We are beyond thrilled to bring this all-new 24/25 lineup to Louisville, including the spectacular 2-week engagement of Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” says Leslie Broecker, President of PNC Broadway in Louisville. “It's the perfect mix of most-requested returns with Les Misérables, Peter Pan, Come From Away, and Mamma Mia!, paired with premieres fresh from Broadway like Shucked and & Juliet. And get ready for a brand new day with The Wiz. This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway 50 years ago and is now coming to Louisville in an all-new Broadway tour!”

2024-2025 SEASON SHOWS

Les Misérables

October 1-6, 2024

Mamma Mia!

December 3-8, 2024

Come From Away

January 10-11, 2025

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

February 18 - March 2, 2025

Peter Pan

March 25-30, 2025

& Juliet

April 22-27, 2025

Shucked

May 13 – 18, 2025

The Wiz

July 29 – August 3, 2025

Season tickets for the 2024-2025 PNC Broadway in Louisville Season are on sale now at www.BroadwayInLouisville.com.

EXCLUSIVE SEASON TICKET HOLDER REWARDS:

Priority purchase opportunity for additional tickets

Lost ticket insurance and replacement service

Purchasing privileges in any of our other Broadway Across America cities

Same premium seat location for all season shows

Priority renewal for future seasons

SEASON PATRON CLUB

Season Patron Club members enjoy additional benefits that include guaranteed seating in the Grand Tier box seats, Front Orchestra, Front Grand Tier, or Balcony box seats, complimentary parking for all regular season shows, name recognition in the souvenir program, and exclusive access to the Patron Club Room for pre-show and intermission private bar service.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION: NEW CURTAIN TIMES!

PNC Broadway in Louisville shows typically run for one week at The Kentucky Center. Performance options are Tuesday through Friday evenings at 7 pm, Saturdays at 2:00 & 7:30 pm and Sundays at 1:00 & 6:30 pm. (All times are subject to change). An audio-described performance for the visually impaired is available on Saturday matinees and closed captioning is available Saturday evenings. Anyone requiring this service or accommodations for people with disabilities should request so when purchasing season tickets.

GROUP SALES AND SINGLE TICKETS

Group reservations are currently being accepted for all shows. For more information visit louisville.broadway.com/groups or by emailing the Group Sales Manager, Peggy Hughes, at Peggy.Hughes@BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com.

Tickets for individual shows are not available at this time and typically go on sale to the general public 4-6 weeks prior to the opening of the show. For priority offers, updates, and news, join the EClub at BroadwayinLouisville.com.

