Interview: Nico Ochoa of & JULIET at Clowes Memorial Hall

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Shakespeare? Check. Reimagined story for Juliet? Check. High-energy pop hits? Check. Iconic queer character? Double check! We recently interviewed Nico Ochoa who plays May in the current touring production of & JULIET. They gave us the privilege of diving into the beauty, pain, and nuances of portraying a groundbreaking queer character who is introduced to a centuries’ old story.

For anyone unfamiliar with & JULIET, it is a reimagined story for Juliet from Shakespeare’s legendary play, ROMEO & JULIET. If Juliet hadn’t taken her life that day, what would happen next? This playful premise has turned into an incredibly successful jukebox musical. This reimaging introduces a new character to Juliet’s experiences. May is a nonbinary character who “helps push Juliet’s character along” and is the best friend Juliet needs as she moves on in her journey. Nico describes them as “another one of these queer ‘beacon of light’ characters.”

Nico’s path to this role seemed predestined. And was prophesied by their friend. “I always tell the story of how my friend actually saw the show on the West End…and said, ‘You’re going to play May one day.’” This role isn’t just a chance to be on Broadway. It’s a chance to have an incredibly meaningful influence on audience members. Since joining the company in September of 2025, Nico shares that “There have been some really really amazing fan interactions. I don’t think I go one show without interacting with someone.” They’ve even had the unique privilege of having children approach them and come out to them following the show. As they put it, “I’m an adult on tour, but I at times feel like I am inspiring the queer youth. But also am the queer youth…It’s an endless cycle of me teaching them and them teaching me.”

Nonbinary and queer characters in general have not seen quite the level of representation as May. “It’s beautiful that May gets their own story, too.” The mentality has too often been “we’re lucky to even be there, and we are. But I get to be in my own arc every day.” May is not put on the side as comic relief or an overly simplified trope. Instead, “We get to see May win.” That has real weight and real impact.

That weight extends to portraying May in a world that is largely hostile to queer people and seldom attempts to understand queer life experiences. Those moments show up in different ways for Nico. During the show, there’s a particular scene where they will hear laughter in a deeply personal moment. Nico, however, brings a positive light even though it hurts. “Whether they’re laughing or not, or it’s a good thing or not, people are paying attention, and people are acknowledging me.”

There’s a strong physical and emotional burden to playing May as well. 8 shows a week is no joke, and it has taught Nico the value of patience. “Your ‘off’ day is your travel day,” so there’s no real rest for the weary. Beyond that, May comes with a lot of intensive character work. The most challenging part of performing so often is “Specifically for me, being the queer character in the show, and all of the heaviness and the weight that May carries. We call May the heartbeat of the show. It’s taxing to come out of the closet 8 times a week.” That emotional lift also includes navigating May’s romantic relationship. Their discovery of self is hard to re-experience 8 times every week.

In spite of the burdens and sometimes painful moments, Nico is undeterred. “Don’t dim your light. Protect your light and conserve that because I think queer people shine so bright. I think queer people can do anything they set their minds to.”

Our final question was what they wanted audience members to take with them when they leave a performance of & Juliet. “I really hope it can bring some joy and some love and light. The best part of the job is being able to do that. If we can bring that, especially during Pride Month, then it’s been a job well done.”

To see Nico in action as May, be sure to grab tickets for & JULIET at Clowes Memorial Hall from June 16th through the 21st

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