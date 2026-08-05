Countertenor Terry Barber to Perform Lloyd Webber Tribute in Carmel

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Following his recent performance for 55k+ at FIFA FEST Mexico City, Terry Barber is giving an intimate performance one night only in Carmel at the Tarkington in Best of Broadway: Lloyd Webber & More on September 4, 7:30 pm. Joining Barber is acclaimed collaborative pianist Johanna Ballou.

Past member of Grammy winning, Chanticleer, Terry Barber has been a soloist for the best venues around the world, from the Metropolitan Opera to Moscow's Svetlanov Hall and can be heard on recordings with artists from Madonna to the London Philharmonic. Terry's most recent solo album was considered for 6 Grammy nominations. 'Barber has Star Quality' - Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Experience an evening of Broadway's most iconic music as internationally acclaimed countertenor Terry Barber breathes new life into showstopping hits by Andrew Lloyd Webber and beyond. From The Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, and Jesus Christ Superstar to beloved favorites from LES MISERABLES, Hamilton, and more, you'll be reacquainted with many of Broadway's most memorable characters.

A former member of the multiple Grammy Award-winning ensemble Chanticleer, Terry Barber has performed at many of the world's most prestigious venues, including the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, London's Queen Elizabeth Hall, and Moscow's Svetlanov Hall. Renowned for his remarkable vocal range and expressive artistry, Barber continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

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