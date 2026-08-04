HEIST Will Return to Constellation in September

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Constellation will kick off its 5th Anniversary Season with the return of Heist, a play originally developed at Constellation that has since gone on to gross millions at theaters across Canada. Now returning to the United States, Constellation is thrilled to produce an updated version of this “Blockbuster come to life” on stage! Directed by Artistic Director Chad Rabinovitz and written by Arun Lakra, Heist is playing September 3 - 20 at the Waldron Auditorium in downtown Bloomington.

Heist follows a band of criminals, torn apart by suspicion and betrayal, that reunites for one last job. The target: a multi-million dollar ruby owned by an international jewel thief. When the plan goes sideways, they slowly realize that when stealing from a thief, there are no rules. Inspired by caper films like Ocean's Eleven and The Sting, this high-stakes thriller is packed with double-crosses, disguises, and daring escapes.

Made possible through a generous commission by Susan & David Jones, Heist was originally developed and produced at the Bloomington Playwrights Project in 2021. The show ran for only three performances before shutting down due to a Covid-19 outbreak. Since then, it has gained popularity, being produced at multiple professional theaters across North America, with five upcoming productions on the horizon, including a co-production between Milwaukee Rep, Cincinnati Playhouse, and Gulfshore Playhouse. Constellation's is proud to be a part of this new play's development and is looking forward to bringing it back to Bloomington audiences, in a bigger space with a bolder design and enhanced stage technology.

“One of the greatest joys of directing Heist is knowing that we've been part of its journey from the very beginning,” says Artistic Director Chad Rabinovitz. “What started at Constellation as a bold idea has grown into a production that will soon be seen by audiences across America, and that's incredibly rewarding. I also love that it's breaking new ground. There really hasn't been an Ocean's Eleven-style stage heist before, because it's such a difficult genre to pull off live. Arun Lakra has crafted a brilliantly intelligent script that brings together witty dialogue, surprising twists, inventive staging, and theatrical technology into one seamless, edge-of-your-seat experience. Every element works together to create something audiences simply haven't experienced on stage before, and I can't wait to share it with our community.”

Constellation has been busy assembling the perfect team to pull off this elaborate heist. Heist stars David Sheehan, previously seen in The Play That Goes Wrong and Holmes and Watson, as “The Boss,” Marv. Working alongside Marv are Ryan, “The Gilligan,” played by Kyle Patrick, a Chicago-based actor, and Angie, “The May-Lou,” played by Katja Roberts, a New York City-based performer. Ben Smith, local actor and former Associate Artistic Director of The Bloomington Playwrights Project, is playing Kruger, “The Popeye;” Claire Summers, an IU Musical Theatre student previously seen in Next to Normal, is playing Fiona, “The Geek;” and Julie Dixon, seen previously in The Da Vinci Code and Wipeout, is playing The Spider, “The Target.”

At the helm of the crew is Director Chad Rabinovitz, who's directed hit Constellation mysteries, thrillers, and comedies including Misery, The Da Vinci Code, Deathtrap, and The Play That Goes Wrong. Joining the creative team are Scenic Designer Kristen Martino, Projections Designer Danilla Wheelock, Lighting Designer Jeff Small, Costume Designer Dana Tzvetkov, Sound Designer Brandon Reed, Sound Mixer Eric Doades, Stage Manager Mitchell Ward, Assistant Stage Manager Chelsea Pell, and Substitute Assistant Stage Manager Kate Williamson.

Heist runs September 3-20 at the Waldron Auditorium (122 S Walnut St) and tickets are on sale now! Tickets start at $35 for adults and $25 for students. In addition to traditionally priced performances, Constellation offers Pay What You Will Thursdays for all Thursday evening performances. Supported by Jessika and Bryan Hane, this program allows audiences the chance to choose their own ticket price (starting at $13) when attending on Thursday evenings. Tickets are available through Constellation's website, over the phone at (812) 336-9300 (Mon-Fri 12-5pm), or in-person at 122 S Walnut St (open Wed-Fri 12-5pm).

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