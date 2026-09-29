GOOSEBUMPS THE MUSICAL to Make Indiana Premiere at Constellation

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This fall, Constellation will present R.L. Stine's Goosebumps The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium, a spooky fun musical for the whole family, playing October 30 - November 15 at the Waldron Auditorium. In addition to standard performances, Constellation is offering a sensory-friendly performance on Sunday, November 15 at 4:00pm.

Get ready for a fun adventure with Goosebumps The Musical, based on the wildly popular books by R. L. Stine! When Brooke and Zeke are cast in their school's spooky new play, The Phantom, they start to wonder if the show is actually cursed. As strange messages appear and rehearsals are disrupted by a mysterious masked figure, they must uncover the truth: is it all an elaborate prank… or is their theater truly haunted? Full of catchy songs, laugh-out-loud moments, and just the right amount of Halloween-season chills, this musical mystery is perfect for kids, tweens, and grown-ups who remember reading by flashlight.

Constellation's upcoming production features a fully local cast, including a number of students and alumni from Indiana University. Starring as Brooke Rodgers is IU Musical Theatre alumni Mia Stewart, seen as Elle Woods in IU Theatre's production of Legally Blonde the Musical. Starring alongside her is Seth Jacobsen, seen previously in Constellation's A Christmas Story the Musical, as Brooke's best friend Zeke Matthews. Joining the ensemble as fellow classmates are IU students Alexandra Dreszer, Matt Trzaskus, and Elliot Daggett. Rounding out this stellar cast is Bloomington-native Katie Schuman, as passionate theater teacher Ms. Walker.

The musical is directed by Mitchell Ward, returning after directing Constellation for Kids hits like You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown and The True Story of the Three Little Pigs. Working alongside him are Music Director Andrew Becker, Choreographer Laura Rong, Stage Manager Topher Rohrer, Assistant Stage Manager Sevin Kascir, Scenic Designer Seth Howard, Lighting Designer Corey Goulden-Naitove, Costume Designer Becky Underwood, and Sound Designer & Mixer Joshua Lane.

As part of the Constellation for Kids series, every performance includes a post-show Meet & Greet where audiences can meet the cast and collect autographs from their favorite characters. To celebrate Halloween weekend, audiences are invited to come in costume and enjoy trick-or-treating during the Meet & Greets following performances October 30–November 1.

To make the show accessible to all families, Constellation is offering a sensory-friendly performance on Sunday, November 15 at 4:00pm. This special performance is designed to create a theater experience that is welcoming to all families with children with sensory sensitivities. In addition to lighting, sound, and seating modifications, Constellation's Sensory-Friendly Performances are Pay What You Will, allowing audiences to choose their own ticket price (starting as low as $18, including fees).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 14 Hrs 51 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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