FUN HOME to Open Southbank Theatre Company's Season 6 in Indianapolis

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Southbank Theatre Company is launching its sixth season, Origin Stories, with the acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical Fun Home, running September 17–27, 2026, at Shelton Auditorium on the campus of Butler University.

Based on Alison Bechdel's graphic memoir, Fun Home features music by Jeanine Tesori and a book and lyrics by Lisa Kron. Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the production is a moving and deeply human exploration of family, identity, memory, and the complicated ways we come to understand those we love.

Reflecting on her father's death, graphic novelist Alison Bechdel looks back on her childhood, piecing together memories of her closeted father, her own coming out journey, and the questions that continue to shape her life. Told by going back and forth in time and with a contemporary score, Fun Home has become one of the most celebrated musicals of the twenty-first century.

Southbank is known for producing thought-provoking theatre that explores history, politics, literature, and philosophy. The company's sixth season examines Origin Stories through works that will leave audiences thinking about how we got to where we are.

Directed by Marcia Eppich-Harris, the cast features Julie Lyn Barber as Adult Alison, Emery Haley as Medium Alison, Ellie Richart as Young Alison, Patrick Vaughn as Bruce, Afton Shepherd as Helen, Nia Hughes as Joan, Bobby Haley as Roy and others, Orion Cortez as John, and Lilly Adams as Christian.

Tickets are available now at southbanktheatre.org or at the door on the day of the show. Door prices are $25 for general admission, or $20 for students, seniors, and military. Group rates are available by contacting Marcia Eppich-Harris at marcia@southbanktheatre.org. Online purchases are subject to Ticketmaster fees, and cost $30.90 for general admission, and $24.60 for students, seniors, and military.

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