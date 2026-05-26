Constellation Stage & Screen Awarded $20K Clowes Foundation Grant for 5th Season

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Constellation Stage & Screen has announced that it has received a $20,000 grant from the Allen Whitehill Clowes Charitable Foundation in support of the company’s upcoming 2026/27 season, which marks its fifth season as an organization.

The grant will support general operations for the Bloomington-based professional theater company. Constellation Managing Director Gabe Gloden said in a statement, “We're thrilled to be working with the AWCCF for the first time this coming season. We anticipate this is the beginning of a long and fruitful relationship as both organizations are in alignment on our commitment to grow our thriving Central Indiana arts community.”

The Allen Whitehill Clowes Charitable Foundation was incorporated in 1990 to continue the legacy of philanthropist and arts patron Allen Whitehill Clowes. The organization supports charitable groups focused on the arts and humanities, primarily in Marion County.

Constellation is among a limited number of organizations outside Marion County to receive support from the foundation. The company noted that the grant reflects the broader regional impact of Bloomington’s arts community on Central Indiana.

Constellation joins a group of recent grant recipients that includes Indiana Repertory Theatre, Phoenix Theatre, Naptown African American Theatre Collective, and Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art.

Constellation Stage & Screen was formed in 2022 through the merger of Bloomington Playwright’s Project, Cardinal Stage, and Pigasus Institute. The company produces theater and film programming alongside year-round educational initiatives for students and emerging artists in South Central Indiana.

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