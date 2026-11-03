ANNIE to Bring Holiday Cheer to Constellation Stage & Screen This December

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Constellation Stage & Screen will continue its Family Holiday Musical tradition with a production of Annie, running December 10, 2026, through January 3, 2027, at the Waldron Auditorium in Bloomington, Indiana.

Directed by Kate Galvin, whose previous productions include The Wizard of Oz, Next to Normal and Matilda the Musical, the holiday production will feature two youth casts from the local community alongside an adult ensemble.

The Waldron Arts Center will also receive a festive holiday makeover for the engagement, creating a seasonal setting for families attending the production.

Based on the popular comic strip Little Orphan Annie, the Tony Award-winning musical follows an optimistic young orphan living in Depression-era New York City. Determined to find her family, Annie embarks on a journey that takes her from Miss Hannigan's orphanage to the home of billionaire Oliver Warbucks, discovering friendship and a sense of belonging along the way.

Since its Broadway debut in 1977, Annie has become a staple of musical theater, featuring songs including "Tomorrow," "It's the Hard-Knock Life," "Easy Street" and "N.Y.C."

The production continues Constellation's tradition of presenting family-friendly musicals during the holiday season while providing opportunities for young performers from the Bloomington community to participate in professional theatrical productions.

Founded in 2022 through the merger of Bloomington Playwrights Project, Cardinal Stage and Pigasus Institute, Constellation Stage & Screen presents theatrical productions, film screenings and educational programming throughout South Central Indiana.

The organization's annual programming includes original plays and musicals, established works, family productions and performances for young audiences, alongside filmmaking workshops and performing arts education.

Annie will run December 10, 2026, through January 3, 2027, at the Waldron Auditorium, located at 122 S. Walnut Street in Bloomington. Reserved seating is available.

For tickets and additional information, visit SeeConstellation.org or contact the box office at (812) 336-9300.

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