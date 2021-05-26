World University Of Design Signs MOU With Top UK University For Research & Academic Collaboration

World University of Design has further widened the horizons for its students to delve deeper in getting first-hand experience with one of the top universities in the UK and the world - University of Reading. WUD is the first and only university in India that University of Reading has entered into an MOU with.

With this new addition World University of Design has now built a very strong internationalization program having signed MoUs with over 15 top design universities in USA, Canada, UK, Europe & Mexico. Internationalization at WUD presents a potent platform for its students to gain global exposure. University of Reading is not only a public university but ranks 27 out of 84, and number 205 among the Global list by the QS World University Rankings, 2021.

The agreement will apply to a whole range of collaboration areas ranging from Arts, Film & theatre to Communication Design, Architecture & Management. By way of collaborative research, teaching is expected to become multi-faceted and much more enriching. The understanding between the two universities will promote staff and student exchanges and ensure mobility of qualified students from one institution to the other for the purpose of enrolling in undergraduate and graduate programmes. With research at its core and rigorous academic work by affiliated teachers in their respective domains, the exchange programme will help opening newer avenues for students.

As World University of Design entered the MOU with Reading this month, an exhilarated Vice Chancellor, Dr. Sanjay Gupta said, "It is a pleasure for the university to be associated with World's top class university on such a large platform. We are excited to be able to provide a whole new world of possibilities to our students where their personal and professional development will be looked after providing cultural and intellectual enrichment opportunities.

Paul Inman, Pro-Vice Chancellor International at University of Reading, said "In the midst of difficult times for us all, but particularly for Indian friends and colleagues, it was great to make time to meet up with senior staff at World University of Design for signing the MoU. We hope the pandemic will move on soon enough and we will be collaborating together on all manner of joint projects."

Based in the South East of England, Reading is considered more prestigious than many other universities with better rankings. Its Henley Business School holds triple-accredited status, while The Financial Times and The Economist both consistently rank it as being in the world's top 50 business schools. Reading offers not only its pioneering history & bright prospects; but a green environment and a vibrant international community. More than 5000 of 15000 students studying at Reading come from 180 different countries. WUD students will have a 360 degree exposure through this collaboration.

For more information on World University of Design, please visit : https://worlduniversityofdesign.ac.in/