VIDEO: Shahana Choir Performs 'Phule Phule Dhole Dhole' in Honor of Earth Day

Shahana has been teaching hundreds of students Tagore songs and dance recitals for the last 45 years in Mumbai.

Apr. 28, 2021  

Artists at Shahana recently performed an acapella musical choir at the NCPA Mumbai. The group performed the popular Tagore song, "Phule Phule Dhole Dhole" in honor of Earth Day.

Shahana has been teaching hundreds of students Tagore songs and dance recitals for the last 45 years in Mumbai. Courses offered include a Junior Certificate in Rabindra Sangeet (Tagore Music), Senior Diploma in Rabindra Sangeet, as well as Post Diploma Special Classes, specialised courses on different facets of Rabindra Sangeet, and courses in Rabindra Nritya (Creative Dance).

Watch the full performance below!


