Tourism Organizations Meet to Discuss 'Responsible Tourism' at the MEET IN INDIA ROADSHOW
Shri. GKV Rao, IAS, C&MD, ITDC spoke about â€˜Responsible Tourismâ€™ and how the state of Kerala can referred as a case study.
With an objective to promote India as a MICE Destination, Ministry of Tourism, in association with Madhya Pradesh Tourism and India Convention Promotion Bureau organised a three days roadshow - 'Meet in India' at the Chhatrasal Convention Centre, Khajuraho.
Addressing the govt. officials and tourism experts at the meet, Shri. GKV Rao, IAS, C&MD, ITDC spoke about 'Responsible Tourism' and how the state of Kerala can referred as a case study. He discussed about Khajuraho having potential to become a testimony to 'Responsible Tourism' and shared insights on the strategy and work required to develop India as a tourism destination. Rao also spoke about the success that can be achieved via expansion of hotels, better connectivity and availability of skilled human resources while keeping sustainability as a focus.
The inaugural program was attended by travel agents, tour operators of the India Convention Promotion Bureau (ICBP), and other cities, besides event management agencies, corporate clients, stakeholders, and a limited number of other guests.