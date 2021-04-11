Tourism Organizations Meet to Discuss 'Responsible Tourism' at the MEET IN INDIA ROADSHOW

With an objective to promote India as a MICE Destination, Ministry of Tourism, in association with Madhya Pradesh Tourism and India Convention Promotion Bureau organised a three days roadshow - 'Meet in India' at the Chhatrasal Convention Centre, Khajuraho.

Addressing the govt. officials and tourism experts at the meet, Shri. GKV Rao, IAS, C&MD, ITDC spoke about 'Responsible Tourism' and how the state of Kerala can referred as a case study. He discussed about Khajuraho having potential to become a testimony to 'Responsible Tourism' and shared insights on the strategy and work required to develop India as a tourism destination. Rao also spoke about the success that can be achieved via expansion of hotels, better connectivity and availability of skilled human resources while keeping sustainability as a focus.