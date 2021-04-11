Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tourism Organizations Meet to Discuss 'Responsible Tourism' at the MEET IN INDIA ROADSHOW

Shri. GKV Rao, IAS, C&MD, ITDC spoke about â€˜Responsible Tourismâ€™ and how the state of Kerala can referred as a case study.

Apr. 11, 2021 Â 
Tourism Organizations Meet to Discuss 'Responsible Tourism' at the MEET IN INDIA ROADSHOW

With an objective to promote India as a MICE Destination, Ministry of Tourism, in association with Madhya Pradesh Tourism and India Convention Promotion Bureau organised a three days roadshow - 'Meet in India' at the Chhatrasal Convention Centre, Khajuraho.

Addressing the govt. officials and tourism experts at the meet, Shri. GKV Rao, IAS, C&MD, ITDC spoke about 'Responsible Tourism' and how the state of Kerala can referred as a case study. He discussed about Khajuraho having potential to become a testimony to 'Responsible Tourism' and shared insights on the strategy and work required to develop India as a tourism destination. Rao also spoke about the success that can be achieved via expansion of hotels, better connectivity and availability of skilled human resources while keeping sustainability as a focus.

The inaugural program was attended by travel agents, tour operators of the India Convention Promotion Bureau (ICBP), and other cities, besides event management agencies, corporate clients, stakeholders, and a limited number of other guests.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Bianca Marroquin
Bianca Marroquin
Hannah Cruz
Hannah Cruz
Adrianna Hicks
Adrianna Hicks

Related Articles View More India Stories
VIDEO: National School of Drama Hosts Panel on Cultural Administration In The Context Of N Photo

VIDEO: National School of Drama Hosts Panel on Cultural Administration In The Context Of National Education Policy

Top Performing Arts Schools in India Photo

Top Performing Arts Schools in India

Bay Area Artist Sujata Tibrewala Captures Indian Farmers Plight In A New Painting Photo

Bay Area Artist Sujata Tibrewala Captures Indian Farmers' Plight In A New Painting

Indian Council Of Cultural Relations Organizes Classical Dance Event To Celebrate Queer Ex Photo

Indian Council Of Cultural Relations Organizes Classical Dance Event To Celebrate Queer Expression Of Indian Artists


More Hot Stories For You

  • WC Theatre Produces the Film 'FIERCE: The Fearless Women of Shakespeare's Plays'
  • Dayton Live Announces 2021-2022 Season Featuring HAMILTON, DEAR EVAN HANSEN and More
  • Wright State University Presents Sophocles' ANTIGONE
  • Dayton Live Presents Discovery Virtual Field Trip: Full STEAM Ahead With Mister C