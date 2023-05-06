Tigmanshu Dhulia, GOLDFISH Producer Amit Saxena Sign Three Film/Series Deal

The producer of Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin starrer Goldfish, Amit Saxena is collaborating with National Film Award-winning Tigmanshu Dhulia on a three-film deal. As part of the deal, Amit's Splendid Films will produce three films/series along with Tigmanshu Dhulia Productions LLP.

Dhulia, who is a National School of Drama graduate, is a widely acclaimed Indian filmmaker. He has directed critically acclaimed movies such as 'Paan Singh Tomar', which went on to win a National Film Award for best film in 2012. He also directed 'Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster' The Great Indian Murder, criminal justice in addition to many others. He also wrote dialogues for 'Dil se', acted in 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and was a casting director for 'Bandit Queen'.

Goldfish, the maiden production of Splendid Films starring Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin, set in London, deals with memory and identity. The film had its World Premiere at 27th Busan International Film Festival 2023, European premiere in London at the Raindance Film Festival and India Premiere at the 53rd International Film Festival of India 2023. Goldfish is slated for a Theatrical release in July this year. Their second film, the Kannada production "Kaada" is also slated for a theatrical release in the second half of 2023.

For this joint venture, Balasubramanian Subbiah will head production and Ashish Johri will be responsible for Content & Business Development

Talking about the association, Amit Saxena, the producer of Splendid Films says, "It is an honour to be associated with such an accomplished director and filmmaker, I am confident this will result in great quality content."

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia says, "I look forward to partnering with Amit and Splendid Films, together we want to create content that is entertaining and appeals to a global audience across geographies."

About Splendid Films

Splendid Films is the brainchild of US-based software entrepreneur Amit Saxena. With a global audience in mind, the company produces entertaining and meaningful content, based on the idea that quality is an attribute of the mind, not a function of money. The goal of splendid films is to promote new and upcoming talent wherever possible and to create "value" for all stakeholders. Goldfish is the first production under the Splendid Films banner.