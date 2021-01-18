Theatre Sees a Revival in the Indian City of Nagpur

Theatre activity in Nagpur is beginning to pick back up again after being restricted due to the health crisis, Times of India reports.

In January, large audiences have come to three shows of the Marathi play on Sant Gajanan Maharah. Over the next two weeks, local and commercial theatres in the city will return in full swing, with some safety guidelines in place.

"We were earlier sceptical about response to a commercial play. But, the audience enjoyed it a lot," said producer-director Sanjay Pendse.

An amateur theatre festival will take place in Natya Parishad beginning January 24. The festival will honor the memory of theatre activist Prakash Lunge at Scientific Hall in Laxmi Nagar. The festival will comprise of eight plays, a story presentation, and a monologue.

Additionally, Stagecraft will being While We Are Working to the St. Ursula stage beginning January 23.

The company said that, due to restrictions, they were only allowed to invite select people to the shows.

Read more on Times of India.