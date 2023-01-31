The 19th Ishara International Puppet Festival Is Coming To Delhi And Chandigarh

The Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival is back for its 19th edition and this year, it will take place from 14th to 20th February 2023 at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi and from 13th to 16th February at Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh. The Festival is produced by Teamwork Arts and is largely supported by the Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust.

First launched in 2001, the International Puppet Festival brings together puppeteers, artists and performers from around the globe to celebrate storytelling through puppetry. This year, the Festival is all set to showcase a diverse range of storylines and techniques.

Alongside puppeteers from India, there will be performers from countries like Holland, Hungary, Italy and Korea. The Festival will have a brilliant lineup of performances that will appeal to all ages.

Announcing the 19th Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival, Festival Director and Founder of The Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust, Dadi D. Pudumjee said, "We are back with a bang! India's longest running puppet festival has returned after a gap of 3 years due to the pandemic. We are expecting to see those who want to enter the fantastic world of the willing suspension of disbelief. This year, there will be many puppet shows that will take you to a world of fantasy...for instance, India will present 'Aisha's Journey', a performance that has been adapted from a Swedish children's book."

Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts said, "The 19th Ishara International Puppet Festival brings together productions from India and abroad. Over the years, the Festival has created opportunities for training, storytelling and innovation, leading to a vibrant and contemporary language of puppetry in India."

At the Festival, Italy will showcase IL FIL'ARMONICO, which will be performed by Teatro Tages /Agostino Cacciabue/ Rita Xaxa and directed by Agostino Cacciabue. Music and dazzling puppetry replace words in this captivating non-verbal performance where marionettes and man become one. IL FIL'ARMONICO is a performance that will present heartwarming stories and comic vignettes, inspired from puppeteer Cacciabue's own life.

A Korean performance by Theatre Sangsahwa will present Korea Puppet Fantasy, directed by Bonsuk Kim. The performance will show Korea's rich cultural heritage, bringing it to life in a unique, imaginative and spectacular show! Puppets, dance and music will blend together and pay homage to Korea's past, present and future.

From Hungary, the Kámfor Musical Puppet Theatre will be presenting a breathtaking performance entitled The Dragon and the Devil, based on traditional Hungarian folktales. This performance will transport the audience to a spellbinding world full of magic, adventure and mystery! In addition, Netherland will bring Jan Klaassen, Katrijin and the Crown of King William Alexander, performed and directed by Frans Hakkemars - straight from the land of the windmills and Van Gogh, it's a unique celebration of Dutch culture, with an array of colourful characters to tickle the funny bone.

Till date, more than hundred international puppetry groups have already performed at the Festival. The list includes the USA, Belgium, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Turkey, Brazil, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Taiwan, Japan, Afghanistan, Sweden, Norway, Israel, Ireland, Iran, and Australia.

Each year, audiences from around the world come to the Festival to witness both traditional and modern forms of puppetry. From rod and string puppets to mixed performances with dance, theatre, music and more, the Festival is marked by diversity. Throughout the years, The Ishara International Puppet Festival has entertained, educated and empowered both the young and old through award-winning puppetry productions and educational workshops.

To book your tickets for the Festival, Visit here.