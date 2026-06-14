TOM & JERRY To Premiere At Kamani Auditorium

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What happens when one harmless lie turns into a full-blown circus of chaos?

Welcome to TOM & JERRY, a laugh-riot of misunderstandings, madness, and marital Mayhem. Brought to life by Paritosh Painter who has carved a niche for himself in films, theatre and television. TOM & JERRY promises to be comedy theatre at its scintillating best. The master craftsman of comedy Painter, has received critical acclaimed for comedy films like "Paying Guest" and "Dhamaal" is also well known for plays such as "Whose Wife Is It Anyway?", "See No Evil Hear No Evil", "Get rid of My Wife"and "Dil Maange More" amongst others.

Featuring a powerhouse ensemble of comic brilliance including Ali Asgar, Aasif Sheikh of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai fame, Shilpa Shinde and other established actors. Tom & Jerry is not just a play, it is a comedy explosion! This brilliant theatrical will premiere in Delhi on 20th & 21st June 2026 at Kamani Auditorium.

Set in a stylish Mumbai home, the story revolves around Aditya, a charming yet slightly clueless bachelor who tells a tiny lie to his London-based, ultra-traditional elder brother, Tom Bhaiyya. The lie? That he is happily married. But as fate would have it, Tom Bhaiyya decides to drop in unannounced. And just like that, panic mode is on. What follows is a whirlwind of desperate improvisation as Aditya ropes in his eccentric best friend Jerry and Jerry’s firecracker wife Shalu to save the day. Identities get swapped, relationships get twisted, and truths get buried under layers of outrageous lies. A maid may become a wife, a wife may become someone else’s wife, and a completely imaginary family suddenly starts existing. As the situation spirals hilariously out of control, every character finds themselves juggling secrets, dodging questions, and inventing stories faster than they can breathe. Packed with razor-sharp dialogues, laugh-out-loud situations, and non-stop comic timing, TOM & JERRY is a classic farce reimagined for today’s audience, where love, lies, and laughter collide in the most entertaining way possible.

Writer & Director Paritosh Painter says, “TOM & JERRY is built on the pure joy of farce - one lie, one unexpected guest, and suddenly everyone on stage is running faster than the truth can catch them. I have always believed that comedy works best when it is rooted in real panic, real relationships, and absolutely ridiculous situations. The energy of this cast makes the madness even more special, and I am excited to bring this chaos to Delhi.”

Performances will take place June 20-21 at 4pm and 7pm and will take place at Kamani Auditorium in Dehli. Tickets can be purchased at the link below.

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