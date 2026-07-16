SITA BANBAS Will Come to the Experimental Theatre at the National Centre for the Performing Arts

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Mumbai's ANK Theatre Group will present Sita Banbas at the Experimental Theatre at the National Centre for the Performing Arts on Aug. 1, 2026, marking the company's 49th anniversary. The production begins at 7 p.m. and runs approximately two hours, including a 10-minute intermission. Recommended for ages 6 and up, the play is presented in Hindi.

Based on Agha Hashar Kashmiri's century-old play, Sita Banbas retells the Uttar Ramayan, exploring Sita's banishment, her search for freedom and her children's quest for identity. The production blends elements of traditional Parsi theatre with live music, dance, painted backdrops and period staging. It is directed by Atul Tiwari, with music by Amod Bhatt, and is produced by Priita Mathur Thakur for ANK Theatre Group.

The cast includes Priita Mathur Thakur, Aman Gupta, Shankar Iyer, Mukul Nag, Ravish Kumar and Meena Vaibhav.

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