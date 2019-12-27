THE MIRROR CRACK'D FROM SIDE TO SIDE Comes to Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA

The new year 2020 in the theatre circuit will see the retelling of Agatha Christie's popular novel, The Mirror Crack'd from Side to Side adapted for the stage by Rachel Wagstaff. This celebrated UK production is re-created by the NCPA by award-winning UK director Melly Still and reimagined for an Indian audience by Ayeesha Menon, starring Shernaz Patel, Sonali Kulkarni and Denzil Smith. The iconic Miss Marple (Shernaz Patel) is transported to a small sleepy village in Goa where a fading Bollywood star (Sonali Kulkarni) has bought a rambling colonial mansion with plans to shoot a film for her big comeback.

The community is thrown in to disarray when a murder takes place and Superintendent Daniel D'Mello (Denzil Smith) is called in from the Crime Branch to investigate. With multiple suspects lurking in every corner, can this murder mystery be solved?

The production that opens on 30th January 2020, has a full-size mock-up of the set created within the NCPA campus.

"The performances of The Mirror Crack'd will be staged at the Jamshed Bhabha Theatre. Ideally, we should have provided the JBT stage that they perform on for the rehearsal, however, it was not possible to make it available continues for two months due to the prior scheduling of the events. So, the decision was to rehearse elsewhere. The total required floor space was 13mt X 12mt with a clear height of 6mt. Since the suitable air-conditioned space of required dimensions was not available in the vicinity and we wanted to offer the team a convenient rehearsal space, the decision was to create the space within the NCPA campus. The basic challenge was to select the location which provides the required dimensions. To create a safe access and emergency exit doors without disturbing our regular activities. To reduce an ambient noise at an acceptable level. To create a safe and presentable structure," elaborates Mr Nayan Kale, General manager of the technical department, NCPA.

The NCPA has also issued a special 20% discount for the students, especially the ones who love reading drama/mystery novels & theatre. This discount can be availed from the NCPA Box Office & from their ticketing partner, BookMyShow. *(Terms and conditions apply)

Venue: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA

Shows: 30th January 2020 to 9th February 2020 at 7:30 PM inclusive (except 3rd February)





