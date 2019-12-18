THE CURSE OF HAMLET Comes to Akshara

The year is 1993. Abhigyan Theatre, established for more than two decades and situated in Connaught Place in the heart of New Delhi, has been presenting a successful production of William Shakespeare's Hamlet for the last 25 years. Hamlet has always been performed by Abhigyan's founder, Sarveshwar Sharma, who is as immersed in the character of Hamlet as he is in alcohol and his arrogant belief in his acting prowess.



Tainted with the madness of Hamlet, his relations with his wife Bhavna and his 23 year old actor-son Siddharth, have also soured. Siddharth's girlfriend Charu wants him to leave the theatre group, but Siddharth wants to play Hamlet once, just to make a point to his father.



The manager of Abhigyan Theatre is Chetan Saxena, who too is obsessed with playing Hamlet and has a deep grudge about never getting a chance to do so. Chetan, Bhavna and Sarveshwar were friends from college days and their lives are intricately and perhaps inextricably bound together. Their lives could have continued in the same way, if not for that fateful incident.



What if the separation between the character and the actor, ceases? What if the character steps off the stage and enters your life, your space? The conflict, struggle and dilemmas between real and unreal, between life and art, between actor and character, between the self and the very meaning of existence -- this is the complex, intriguing, spell-binding story of The Curse of Hamlet.

Cast & Crew: Neel Kamal, Swati G, Vikalp Mudgal, Kamya Mittal, Rajneesh Gautam, Gaurav Kapoor, Javed Khan, Renuka R.S., Vedant Walia, Shivani Joshi, Sandeep Sahay Bagoria, Shivam Bansal, Madhav Taneja, Devender Arya, Aditya Agarwal, Manas Varshney, Singh Manish Dangwal, Pawan Ahuja, Nitika Goel, Bhumika Pandita.

Tkts: Rs. 350 & Rs.250 available on bookmyshow.com, Insider.in, paytm.com.

Akshara Theatre, 11B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg (next to RML Hospital) New Delhi. Tel: 01123361075.





