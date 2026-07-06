Fred Again Adds Additional India Tour Dates

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Fred again.. has added additional Indian dates. Due to high demand, with the original dates selling out, Fred has added two extra shows in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Taking place in December, Fred will bring his renowned live show to India with shows at Leisure Valley Ground in Delhi NCR, Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai and NICE Grounds in Bengaluru.

Tickets for the two additional dates are now available here for fans who have signed up for the artist sale.

Last month, Fred curated the soundtrack for the Dior Summer 2027 Men’s Show in Paris. The custom mix for Dior included work from KTNA, KETTAMA, Mabe Fratti, Jamie T, Christine and the Queens, Latin Mafia and Headie One.

Fred again.. 2026 Live Dates

Sat 05/12/26 - Delhi NCR, IN - Leisure Valley Ground - SOLD OUT

Tue 08/12/26 - Mumbai, IN - Mahalaxmi Race Course

Wed 09/12/26 - Mumbai, IN - Mahalaxmi Race Course - SOLD OUT

Sat 12/12/26 - Bengaluru, IN - NICE Grounds

Sun 13/12/26 - Bengaluru, IN - NICE Grounds - SOLD OUT

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