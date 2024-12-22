Review: HIND 1957 at Prithvi Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a country that takes pride in telling emotional stories, India sure lacks stories of political grief. A country that has been so fraught by differences and prejudices continues to ignore the thumping cracks that unjust policies and ideologies are creating in people's lives—often seeping into their everyday lives.

Hind 1957 is an attempt to tell the story of political grief and its repercussions. This family drama chronicles the life and times of Tabrez Ansari, a poet who was wrongfully imprisoned in the aftermath of the Islamophobia that preceded the partition of India and Pakistan. Post his jail term, he is thrown into a life without a wife and young sons, no financial prospects and a fierce confidence in the justice system of independent India.

Hind 1957 does not deny Tabrez Ansari of misgivings. He is a product of his experiences, which seem to make him rather susceptible to mistakes instead of being pedestalised as a community hero. His anger builds tension in many relationships, the very same ones that he relies on to survive the turmoil of his ongoing trial. Many of these relationships crumble under the strain.

The play is an adaptation of August Wilson’s political allegory, ‘Fences’, set in the racist reality of 1950s America. Many of Khan’s adaptations to the Indian context remain political – reluctance to send his Muslim-born son to the army fearing he would become an outcast – relying on climbing the capitalist ladder to gain a shred of dignity amidst an atmosphere of prejudice. The poetry and heartfelt dialogue add to the charm of the story, portrayed wonderfully by the cast. Sachin Khedekar’s earnest presence makes Ansari’s humanity palpable. Pandey shines as Banwari, the supportive comrade who is witness to Ansari’s pain.

Muneesh Sappel’s costume and set design build the play, and the broken parapet takes on many meanings in the play. There is sincere attention to detail which transports you into another time, imagining the inner worlds of Indians in the aftermath of independence and partition.

If you are looking for a serious meditation of history through the eyes of a conflicted actor, don’t miss the upcoming productions of Hind 1957.

Director: Feroz Abbas Khan

Producer: Platform Theatre/sonya Khan

Cast: Sachin Khedekar, Sonal Jha, Dadhi Pandey, N.k. Pant, Ankit Chahar, Ravi Chahar

Poetry: Abhishek Shukla

Adaptation: Vikas Bahari

