Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Felicitated The Medal Winners at WUD Campus, Sonipat

World University of Design carved out another batch of young design graduates at their convocation on Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 at their campus in Rajiv Gandhi Education City, Sonepat, Haryana in the gracious presence of Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Member of Parliament who has made a mark as an olympian and an avid promoter of sports and fitness in India.

The University granted degrees of Master's and Bachelor's programmes in respective fields to one hundred and fifty eight students this year. Following the ideology of 'learning by doing' WUD has provided state-of-the-art workshops, Rapid prototyping fab-labs with 3D printing/Laser cutting/CNC machines, AR VR facilities, Animation, sound & Film Studios, workshops for printmaking, patternmaking, & garment construction to students for hands-on experience. It is this out of the box approach that attracted over 100 companies including Amazon, Ogilvy, Squareboat, Whirlpool, Arvind Fashion, MAX, AJIO, Symbionic etc. to pick up students from the campus. Today WUD stands tall announcing a whopping success percentage of over 96% in placing eligible students for graduation projects and over 80% in full time placements in core design roles in reputed design companies; with procurement of pay packages as high as 16-24 LPA. World University of Design also takes pride in their students' achievements that include numerous accolades and regional and national awards including the prestigious Toycathon, automotive design competitions, and wet skills water challenge.

In a short span of almost five years World University of Design has been bestowed upon by prestigious titles and accolades. The institute has been adjudged an A+ Grade university in Outcome based education by World Institutional Rankings and enjoys DIAMOND rating in Mental Health and Wellbeing. Placed among Top 20 Universities in the country in Digital Adoption & Conformance to NEP by ASSOCHAM, WUD has been enlisted amongst Best emerging Universities by India Today. The School of Architecture was placed under Top25 by two independent surveys and the School of Design has been ranked 12th Best by Careers 360 making it the first private School in North India. WUD will be applying for NAAC accreditation this year.

Delighted and nostalgic, all at once, Dr. Sanjay Gupta (Vice Chancellor - World University of Design) said, "A Convocation for a university is the culmination of years of hard work put in by both the students and the faculty. It's a day of rejoicing for the whole university and we are so happy to have Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore as the chief guest at the convocation. His accomplishments in the field of sports, coupled with his efforts to promote sports and fitness in India, make him an inspiration for us. Just as he achieved excellence in the field of sports through dedication, hard work, and perseverance, our students have strived to excel in their respective fields through their creative vision, talent, and innovation. I am immensely proud of our students who have excelled in their chosen fields and are now ready to soar into open skies, wearing their confidence like armor, riding on the wind of infinite possibilities."

Proud of how his concept of a Design University has materialized, Shri Hukum Chand Bansal (Pro-Chancellor - World University of Design) remarked, "It is an honor to have someone as remarkable as Mr. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore as the chief guest at our second convocation. His accomplishments and perseverance, hardwork and dedication are an inspiration to our students whom we propel to take bold decisions, to tweak the known and raise bars of the expected. There are so many parallels our students can draw from Mr. Rathore who has owned the sports arena with his grit. World University of Design was always meant to be extraordinary, providing world-class design education to students in India, to help them compete at the world design scenario and I am proud to say, not even half way through a decade and we have really been places! I congratulate all the students and wish them luck for their bright future. WUD has so much to do and we will only rise up from here to newer heights."

Shri Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore enthused the students on the occasion and said, "I am very honoured to be at one of India's finest Design Universities. I congratulate Shri Hukum Chandra Bansal, his vision has shaped up so well. It is a milestone for all the students here. So as one chapter ends for you another one begins where you get to use your knowledge and potential. Every aspect of life is related to design. How life has become convenient and how design has changed the lives of people for good is commendable. I congratulate you for all the hard work you have put in, the hours of studies and how you will now adapt every bit of design education into practical application will define your way forward. My advice to you is that you must come down to the level of a layman and understand problems at ground level, only then will you resolve them. It makes me glad that the subjects we learnt in our days as co-curricular activities, are now mainstream and have such a great impact on modern living and practicality of life."

Notable performances of academic session 2022-23 were: Pranjal Aswal, the winner of Chancellor's Gold Medal; as also Vasudha, Mrudula, Lavanya, Subodh, and Aparna, the winners of University's Gold Medals