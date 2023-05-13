Photos: Rama Pandey Play's SULTANA Raises Issues Of Women's Plight

Famous theatre artist Rama Pandey has been raising the untouched questions of our society through her plays. Her aim has always been to make our society aware of these vices and customs made by the male dominated society keeping in mind their selfishness. Her latest play 'Sultana', was staged at Shri Ram Centre last evening in Delhi, which depicts a young girl's struggle for freedom and justice in the face of oppressive social norms in a very poignant and powerful way. Written, directed by Rama Pandey, the play was presented by Rama Theatre Natya Vidya Sanstha (Ratnav) and supported by Sideways, a Creative consulting firm and HDFC Bank.

Iqbal Rangrez was conferred the RATNAV Lifetime Achievement Award. Iqbal Rangrez, senior traditional bandhani, tie-dye artist is from the community that used to color the clothes of the ancient kings of Rajasthan for the last 250 years . They were known for using vegetable dyes but now modern dyers use chemicals which has led to the erosion of the traditional dyers.

On this occasion, writer and director Rama Pandey said, "It has always been my resolve to raise those questions in Indian society through films, theatre and books, on which no one talks. To create social impact through such plays, also encourage people to fight for their rights. This practice lasted for many years in the village of Sultana, but when Sultana raised her voice for her rights and existence, she won her right. This fight of Sultana was not against any one society, religion and community, her fight was against every society, religion and community where even today women do not have the freedom to speak for their rights and existence".

"Sultana'- The play is a poignant and powerful portrayal of a young woman's struggle for freedom and justice in the face of oppressive societal norms. The play is set in Rajasthan and tells the story of Sultana, a young woman who is forced to marry her deceased sister's husband, Arif, against her will. Sultana is only fifteen years old, and Arif is much older than her. She feels trapped and alone until she seeks refuge in her school teacher, Uma, who had also suffered from social pressure in her life. Together, these two women fight against the oppressive norms of their society, challenging the patriarchal system that denies women their rights and agency. Through their struggle, they inspire others to question the status quo and demand change.

The play is not just a story about one woman's struggle, but a reflection of the larger societal issues of gender inequality, social pressure, and the struggle for justice and freedom. It is a powerful reminder of the ongoing fight for equality and human rights that we all face.

Nihar Saqib - Producer of the play Sultana said, "In RATNAV we believe that life is a festival and a celebration. But every celebration is incomplete without its musicians, singers, dancers, and artists. Each of us can support the artist in front of us in our day to day lives. The people, the corporates and the Govt Institutions need to work together as a team and a family and keep celebrating the wonderful art forms of India."

He further added ' One such story comes from my own life. In my house there has been long standing tradition of creating jhanki's or dioramas that depict the different moments from Lord Krishna's life for Janmashtami and every year we would pick up these beautifully detailed clay figurines from a small gulley next to Sarojni Nagar market towards Bhikaji Cama side. There several potters and their families would set up shop and sell them directly from their houses. But with the passage of time the figurines have started to disappear and now we have made it a practice to store and preserve these beautiful fragile clay pieces. So, if that is the state of a tangible art form then it is easy to realize the need to preserve an oral art form.