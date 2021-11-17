As a message of peace and dhamma Osho Dham presents 'Buddha of Gandhara', exhibition of paintings by Artist Ma Prem Anubodhi at OshoDham, 44, Jhatikra Road, Pandwala Khurd, Near Najafgarh, New Delhi from November 13, 2021 to December 11, 2021 marking 90th birth anniversary of Osho.

Through her array of paintings (oil on canvas) Anubodhi makes an attempt to remind audiences about the once thriving center of trade along the Silk Road - Gandhara. Anubodhi's works resurrect the essence of Greco-Buddhist art of Gandhara and embrace the very journey of Buddha statues which started from Gandhara itself. Reflection of the local tribes from the area is seen on the diverse renditions of statues of Buddha ranging from Persian, Greek, Indian, Tibetan and Chinese which has been encapsuled by the artist in her paintings.

The teachings of Gautam Buddha, who is synonymous with the concept of calmness and finding inner light, intertwine beautifully with the mottos and principles of the sanyasins of Osho. Buddha of Gandhara can also be seen as Anubodhi's interpretation of one of Osho's teachings, "To be creative is to be in love with life."

For a region with such rich history and bond with culture and art, Gandhara does not receive appreciation from art lovers across the world, it is rather the scapegoat burdened with a smoke of terror. Buddha of Gandhara is a step towards breaking that notion and moving beyond arms and wars, beyond religion, beyond the dividing lines of tribes and beliefs. It is high time the region recognized the seed of unifying wisdom hidden in their own rich history.

Rediscovering her ground in life, Anubodhi says, "The world has suddenly become this place that evokes fear and terror. With life's unpredictability and uncertainties already at play, humans can be expected to be a little more humane. I believe art and culture have the power to anchor one to their roots and to their inner self which in turn induces love."

She further said, "What happens with life is that you need to keep your passions aside and ponder upon priorities. What is fortunate, is that you are able to keep that spark ignited somewhere inside, waiting to be rewarded once dharma completes full circle! I accredit my attachment with Osho since the age of ten for being able to realize my dream today."

About The Artist: Anubodhi is a graduate in psychology from JNUV Jodhpur and has done advanced courses in fine art from Chitrakala Parishat and Bharatiya Vidya Bhawvan. She has done a solo exhibition at Chitrakala Parishat and was part of group exhibitions at Marriott Bangaluru, Venkatappa art gallery and Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath.

Anubodhi's artworks originate from a very quiet meditative space. She chooses to paint in the quiet of the night amidst soulful music and discourses from Osho in the background.