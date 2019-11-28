New Bombay Keraleeya Samaj Presents BOMBAY SKETCHES On 12/07

New Bombay Keraleeya Samaj (NBKS) a socio-cultural organization is presenting the play Bombay Sketches on Saturday, 7th December 2019 at Agri Koli Auditorium.

The playis a theatrical illustration from the city of Mumbai which connects the urban community to rural India in a cultural, social and political perspective. Bombay is a city that compresses the time and space smaller than the minuscule. This city with its frozen tears, untold pain and the sighs scared to breathe out give a different perspective to its humanity. It talks about different politics. That too is politics of the trodden, politics of those who lose their shelters, politics of those who get exploited and that of women who are commodity always. That's why this city is red. So each and every human of Mumbai is a museum which tells you an unveiled facet of our time and space.

& directed by the young and promising reputed, Bombay Sketches is the illustrations of a human collective which unveil a contemporary history. It terrifies the city as a silent scream. Nothing can replace the life of Bombay which forgets the violent blast of a Killer Bomb overnight. That is why the Bombay is a synonym of Red. Bombay sketches is a few illustrations drawn by that blood.

Show Details:

BOMBAY SKETCHES

Show: Saturday, 7 December - 5 & 8 PM at Agri Koli Auditorium, Nerul (W)

Cast: Ramani, Vincy, Vidya Rakesh, Latha Ramesan, Vishnupriya, Ramya Ramesan, Dhanya Ramesan, Kristeena, Kavya, Sanjay, Nikhil, Suneep, Abhinav, Darsh, Abhilash, Sarath Sivanandan, Sarath Premarajan, Sreeraj, Shijin, Kiran Rakesh

Script: Ramachandran K

Direction: Prasanth Narayan

Asst Direction: Sivanandan Kuttippala, Vishnuprasad

Light Design: Sanesh KD

Scenography: Shinoj Asokan, Francis Chirayath,

Music: Henson Anto, Sathyjith, Midhun Malayalam, Nichildas

Makeup: Murukan Pappanamkode

The donor passes will be available with Jayaprakash PD ( Cell: 9833074099) and Varughese George ( Cell: 9324621753)

KS Prasanth Narayanan (Director): Acclaimed theatre director K S Prasant Narayanan hails from Arimboor in Thrissur district. He was actively involved in theatre activities at College and University level. After his experience at rural theatre scenario, he has been working in amateur theatre for the last 12 years. His lead role in more than 60 dramas like 'Sathyan' in KSNA award-winning drama 'Njaayarazhcha', 'Jerry' in drama Zoo Story', as 'Ravanan' in 'Lankalakshmi', 'Vridhan' in 'Khoshayatra' have received huge appreciation. He has scripted around 10 dramas like Final Judgement, Rose to Recession, Vishnu etc and won critical acclaim. He has participated in renowned theatre festivals like META, NSD festival, PRD festival, ITFOK etc. He has attended workshops lead by the theatre celebrities like Ohania Kyana Pyuha, T.V. Balakrishnan and Prabeer Guha. He is associated with the leading theatre group at Trichur as actor and director. In the Abudhabi theatre competition the play Nakha Shikhandam directed by Prasant Narayanan won 8 awards including the Best actor. The play Bombay Sketches directed by Prasanth Narayan won the national award for the Best Play award in 2018. About NBKS: New Bombay Keraleeya Samaj (NBKS) established in 1984, is a premier socio-cultural organization in Navi Mumbai. During these 35 years, NBKS endeavoured to enrich the social and cultural life of Navi Mumbai. Bombay Sketches addressing Bombay in a socio-cultural perspective is its first theatre production. KT Nair is the president of NBKS and Varughese George is the secretary. Jayaprakash PD is the coordinator.





The play won the Best Play and the Best Actress award in the National Level Drama competition organised by the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academi, Government of Kerala and it also won the Best Actor award of Mumbai zone. The play is also selected for the International Theatre Festival which will be held in Kerala in January 2020.