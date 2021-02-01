National Centre for Performing Arts Announces February Lineup

The National Centre for the Performing Arts will return this year with a new lineup of performances.

The NCPA will open its doors to the public from 3rd February 2021, with its opening concert, a curated SOI Chamber Orchestra performance featuring a beautiful rendition of old classics.

Check out the full lineup below!

3rd Feb SOI Chamber Orchestra featuring Soul Yatra Tata Theatre 7pm

4th Feb The Lehman Trilogy Godrej Dance Theatre 5pm

6th Feb Unlocking Comedy Godrej Dance Theatre 6.30pm

7th Feb Mohan's Masala Tata Theatre 7pm

10th Feb The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess Godrej Dance Theatre 5pm

11th Feb The Red Shoes Godrej Dance Theatre 6pm

12th Feb CITI - NCPA Promising Artistes Series Experimental Theatre 6:30

13th Feb The Golden Years Experimental Theatre 7pm

14th Feb Readings in the Shed Experimental Theatre 7pm

18th Feb Short Film Corner Short Film Screenings Godrej Dance Theatre 7pm

20th Feb Shiva Facets of Him Experimental Theatre 6:30pm

21st Feb SOI Chamber Orchestra featuring Haydn's Cello Concerto in C Major and Works by Bach, Britten and more

Tata Theatre 5pm

23rd Feb Reality Check Documentary Film Screening Godrej Dance Theatre 7pm

25th Feb Cyrano de Bergerac By Edmond Rostand (Theatre screening) Godrej Dance Theatre 6pm

26th Feb Yesterday Once More Experimental Theatre 7pm

27th Feb Massage (Theatre) Experimental Theatre 7pm

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai, is India's premier cultural institution. Inaugurated in 1969, it was the first multi-venue, multi-genre cultural centre in South Asia. The NCPA is committed to preserving and promoting India's rich and vibrant artistic heritage in the fields of music, dance, theatre, film, literature and photography, as well as presenting new and innovative work by Indian and International Artists from a diverse range of genres including drama, contemporary dance, orchestral concerts, opera, jazz and chamber music. Today, the NCPA hosts more than 700 events each year, making it India's largest and most holistic performing arts centre.