Marina Abramović and Nikhil Chopra Join BREAKING THE FOURTH WALL: FROM WITNESSING TO PARTICIPATION

Marina Abramović, known as the 'Godmother of performance art', and Nikhil Chopra, India's most well-known performance artist, will be joining The Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) in Bangalore, on July 25 at 6 pm for the final installment of its Art as Witness series. The virtual talk, entitled Breaking the Fourth Wall: From Witnessing to Participation will be available for free over Zoom.

The two prolific artists will discuss the ways in which, over the course of her five-decade-long career, Abramović has used her own body as subject, object, and medium; her relationship to the public; and the nature of witnessing in long durational and immaterial art.

July 25, 6 pm: Click here for free registration (https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Q5LQP0BaRielUaKE19D3AA)

