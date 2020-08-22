META Lifetime Achievement Award 2020 Presented to Barry John

The ceremony will feature a specially-curated and heartfelt tribute for the acclaimed theatre doyen.

Ten years ago, the META Lifetime Achievement Award was instituted to acknowledge the dedication, energy, and hard work that leading theatre-practitioners in India have put into the field.

This year, in keeping with META's belief that 'the show must go on' in the face of the unprecedented odds set off by a global pandemic, the META 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award will be conferred virtually on the renowned actor, director, designer, writer and teacher, Barry John, on Sunday, 23rd of August, 2020.

The ceremony will feature a specially-curated and heartfelt tribute for the acclaimed theatre doyen. This will be followed by a panel discussion on - The Nature of Silence: The art of successful direction by Barry John. Join us on the following links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MahindraExcellenceInTheatreAwards/posts/3830417836971575

Youtube: https://youtu.be/Z9_pK8l--Ts

Shows View More India Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You