Kiran Bhargava Makes A Comeback To Theatre With AAROHI

Kiran Bhargava who is seen in the TV show Kumkum Bhagya will now act on stage with coveted actor Ravi Jhankal and Gautam Rode as Aarohi. The play is based on the life of a Kathak dancer and Kiran was a perfect fit as she a Kathak dancer trained under great Kathak maestro - Padma Vibhushan Pandit Birju Maharaj since 1976.

"I havent danced on stage since 1991 as a soloist other than a few "just haazri" performances I was a part of on my guru padmavibhushan Birju Maharaj ji's birthday. Anita Ordia, the producer, is my guru behen and joining the team has been blissful. It felt like I am getting back to my roots. It was my dream to do a play that combines acting and dancing. And Aarohi came along. I get the chance to polish my roots and also act altogether. Both are my passion. I always wanted to perform kathak in the shudh roop. That is what my guru taught me and I am doing exactly that. I am really looking forward to getting back to the stage both as a dancer and an actor. My guru always wanted me to get back on stage but due to a huge gap i had lost my confidence. I feel pride about the fact that me coming back on stage will make him very happy ", says Kiran Bhargava.

Aarohi will be staged on Saturday 7th September, 7 PM at Balgandharva Rangmandir, Bandra & on Sunday 8th September, 7 PM at Royal Opera House, Mumbai.

Aarohi, a kathak dancer is born in the rich tradition of the Lucknow gharana and daughter of Pandit Banwarilal & Firozy begum. A cheerful, bubbly, innocent girl and a fiery dancer, she falls in love with the debonair Inderjeet, also a kathak dancer. Life takes a turn when she marries him and finds herself distorted by his vile ways. She finds herself torn between her guilt and the deception by the man she loved. Her guilt of allowing him to bring down the one thing she revered most.... her dance and the punishment she gives herself for trusting Inderjeet. The struggle and the challenge to break free from her past and her guilt is the Journey of Aarohi. Aarohi is placed at a crossroad where she has to decide between living in fear or facing the skeletons of her past. The moment she realises that her past is in her memory, she must break free from it and knock down all the obstacles laid out in her path. She realises that free will is a gift and she has to use it but not until she fights for it. That's nature's plan, which Aarohi one day will realise and then nature will not have to write her path, because Aarohi will write her own.







