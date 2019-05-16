I AM - Identity Art Marathon Comes to Arpana Fine Art Gallery

Untitled Creations presents "I AM - Identity Art Marathon, 2019" showcasing a 24 day long festival with 4 exhibitions (painting - figurative by Ranjan Kaul, abstract by Shahanshah Mittal, photographs by Manu Sharma, and drawings by Abid Zaidi) including multitude of events - talks, walks, workshops, live sessions, and performances, is an attempt to populate the art gallery with multi-disciplinary art forms. Curated by Aakshat Sinha

Some satellite events have also been added that involve Photo Walks, Meditation at Sunder Nursery, Slum Tourism at Sanjay Colony, and a Walk to Khairul Manazil to discuss the role of Women in Architecture supported by Alpaviram. A talk on Sarees of India by Alka Raghuvanshi, a couple of talks by Sohail Hashmi on the Indian Identity and the Tales that Stones speak, three Travel Tales by Shikhant Sablania of his Road trip from Cape Town to Cairo, by Aftab Hussain of his Hitchhiking through Russia, and by Sonali Soni Pal of her trips to Rural India in search for Craft Trails form an engaging platform.

Theatre workshop for children (10-16 yrs) and for Adults 16+ yrs by Prabhjot Singh (The Roots India), Documentary film making workshop by Rajat Ghose, E7 Learn Through Arts, a specially designed workshop by Darshan Singh Grewal, Spill your Mind and your Emotions are two Experimental Resin Art workshops under the guidance of Harman Taneja, Art of Animation by Nikhil Verma and the Art of Storytelling by Anshu Mor are some of the stellar workshops during the festival.

Stand up by Rajneesh Kapoor, Humorous Storytelling by Anubhav Singh Bassi, Rajnish Kumar, Saiam Hasan, Neeti Palta, Devesh Dixit, Sid Sahani, and Nitin Suukhija and other events like Storytelling through Dance by Divya Goswami, and the Illusionists - Arun & Varun Magic Duo in support with New Delhi Comedy Club (NDCC) are also a part.

Performance Art by Inder Salim and Satadru Sovan shall enthrall the audience. Tassavurr with 13 poets, is a poetry evening hosted by Raz Dehalwi and Musical Kaleidoscope, a concert by Belorussian singer Natallia Balshakova also add luster to the festival.





