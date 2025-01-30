GOA CM Dr. Pramod P Sawant Inaugurated 24th Bharat Rang Mahotsav International Theatre Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National School of Drama (NSD) inaugurated the opening ceremony of its flagship Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM), the International Theatre Festival of India, on January 29, 2025. The occasion was graced by Dr. Pramod Sawant, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Goa, as the Chief Guest. Fondly called ‘Bharangam,' BRM is the world's largest theatre festival, which completed a successful run of 25 years in 2024. Through this pioneering initiative, NSD continues to expand the festival's outreach with enhanced international engagement, building on last year's theme, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Vande Bharangam.'

Hon'ble Chief Minister, Goa Dr. Pramod P Sawant welcomed Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025 and said, "I am more than delighted to have National School of Drama (NSD) and the Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025 here in Goa. I believe a deeper collaboration between Goa and NSD would be immensely beneficial, and I invite them to consider establishing an institute here, offering Goans and others access to their invaluable expertise. This celebration of art, theater, and culture is truly inspiring."

He further added, "It's wonderful to see so many languages from across India given a platform and reaching such a wide audience. I hope, in the future, to see Konkani represented among the voices celebrated at this prestigious festival."

The event saw the presence of several esteemed dignitaries. Shri V. Candavelou, IAS, Chief Secretary of Goa, attended as the Guest of Honour, along with Special Guests Shri Suneel Anchipaka, IAS, Secretary of Art & Culture, Goa, and Shri Sagun R. Velip, Director of Art & Culture, Goa. Prof. Bharat Gupt, Vice Chairman of the National School of Drama Society, presided over the event as Chair, while Shri Chittaranjan Tripathy, Director of the National School of Drama, delivered the Welcome Address. The presence of these distinguished leaders added immense value and significance to this grand occasion.

The featured play Naagmandal, written by renowned playwright Girish Karnad (two-time Padma Awardee, Sahitya Akademi Award winner 1994), left a profound impact on the audience. Performed by Satvik Art Society, Chandigarh and directed by Amit Sanouria & Sarver Ali, the play beautifully explored the intricacies of love, marriage and societal struggles.

In collaboration with Directorate of Art & Culture, Goa the festival is ongoing in Goa until February 1, 2025 at Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Kala Mandir, Kala Academy.

‘Ek Rang Shreshta Rang'/“One Expression, Supreme Creation.” This slogan for Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025 resonates with the spirit of unity in creative expression, and the oneness of all. Noted actor and NSD alumnus Sh. Rajpal Yadav has been named the Rang Doot (Festival Ambassador) for this year.

