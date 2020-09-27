Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre Holds First Open-Air Theatre Performance Since the Lockdown

Theatre group Purba Paschim presented their play Jwarasurbadh Pala directed by Saumitra Mitra.

The Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) Kolkata recently held its first open-air theatre performance at its Rangamancha amphitheatre in Salt Lake since the lockdown began, India Blooms reports.

Mitra said, "All theatre activities had come to a standstill in Kolkata since March. But theatre itself teaches us to be in motion and find out a new path or process to register presence in its own ever searching school of art."

"We are a few people in the city who have an open-air theatre. Actually we used our open ground where we had erected an open stage," said EZCC chairman Gauri Basu.

All the artists who had participated in the theatre wore masks, as well as the entire audience. There were only 50 or 60 people on the grounds with social distancing measures in place.

