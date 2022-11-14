Designer Rema Kumar Presents Her Latest Exclusive Collection in Chennai This Month

Textile Tales by Rema Kumar explores the world of India's diverse and celebrated surface detail techniques on different batik, ajrakh, kalamkari, handblocks, pipli appliqué, embroidery, doriwork, ariwork, zardosi, patti ka kaam, kantha, lambani embroidery. The beautiful collection includes saris, dupattas, blouse and kurta pieces in different weaves includes cottons, chanderi, uttara, maheshwari, benaresi, champa tussars and linen- Saris range from Rs.4,500/- to Rs.25,000/- from 10.30am to 7.30pm from November 23rd to 26th, 2022 at Weddings and Marigolds Studio, New #18, Lakshmanan Street, T.Nagar, Near Jeeva Park, Chennai - 600 017. Ph: 9840030126

Designer Rema Kumar will be available for a telephone / email interaction prior to the event and will be available for face-to-face interactions from November 23rd to 26th, 2022 and interactions can be set up accordingly, on request. In case this interests you, please do let us know and we will be happy to coordinate.

Also as a part of the exhibition Rema will be making a special presentation at 5 pm on Thursday, November 24th, 2022: Creating New Narratives - Designer Rema Kumar talks about her endeavour #createnewnarratives through which she has been successfully creating new narratives in old (some torn/stained/damaged/well-worn) saris sent from across the globe, especially during the pandemic when the words 'upcycle' and 'repurpose' have been taken more seriously than ever before. By way of hand blocks, embroidery and detailing, hundreds of saris have been infused with new life thanks to this initiative. Apart from preserving precious memories and creating one-of-a-kind saris, this has been a great step towards responsible fashion.

You are most welcome to bring any sari/s lying forgotten in your closet for sari-makeover advice.

Designer Rema Kumar, a textile designer based in Delhi, has been working with a large cross-section of weavers and master craftsmen along the length and breadth of India for almost a quarter century - Her focus has always been integrating tradition with novelty, infusing new life into age-old techniques by way of vibrant colours and designs and constantly encouraging weavers to think out of the box to create something different. With a vast experience in textile design, Rema Kumar's creations are a reflection of her knowledge of India's varied weaving techniques. Not restricting herself to one state or region, she has mastered the art of fusion of various weaves in Cotton, Silk, Tussars, Linen and Wool with indigenous surface detailing techniques in embroidery and prints to create collections that are truly exclusive and one-of-a-kind.

Textile Tales by Rema Kumar explores the world of India's diverse and celebrated surface detail techniques on different weaves - Ajrakh, Batik, Handblocks, Kantha, Patti Ka Kaam, Pipli appliqué, Lambani embroidery, Artwork, Zardosi - Woven Fables and Printed Narratives. As has always been part of her repertoire, Rema's collections this festive season are a happy fusion and coming together of different weaves and detailing, each creation speaking a narrative that is so unique and compelling to the viewer. The handwoven saris in Kota, Cottons, Linen, Uttara, Maheshwari, Chanderi, Benaresis, Tussar Twills come in all hues - creams, pastels, monochromes, indigos, earth and vibrant multicolored joyous shades; something for everyone..

The appliqué work of Pipli (Odisha) takes on a contemporary twist in the new collection of Chanderi saris while the handblocks speak volumes of her love for lines and geometry. The light Silk-cotton Saris and Dupattas with a generous sprinkling of butis woven in Varanasi in sophisticated, soft shades display the formal elegance of the old-world style. The woven Maheshwaris with Rema's trademark stripes and checks is pure drama.

The Kota and light cottons woven in East Godavari in bright shades detailed with handprints bring a touch of happiness and sunshine to workwear, and can seamlessly blend into the corporate world, or can be a conversation starter among a giggly group of women simply letting their hair down at a luncheon. The printed narratives continue in the Jaali collection of Chanderi detailed with handblocks and embroidery.

The exquisite cotton weave Uttara, woven in Uttarakhand narrates a unique textile tale of its own. The beauty of this fabric is the weave - the typical hill weaves one sees in woollen shawls and tussar silks - different twills, herringbone, honeycomb, and diamond lend it a fabulous fluid drape, sometimes it's so hard to believe that it's cotton. And when it's starched, the crisp pleats lend it a totally different feel. From the boardroom to lunch dates to high teas to weddings to parties, it can fit in anywhere!

The exquisite thread work and zardosi on the Champa tussars sing a royal tune in the Gehna Collection, each one a jewel. Gehna celebrates years of working in this famous Tussar belt of Chhattisgarh with colours having a field day across and twill and plain weaves. The Kosa silks are an interplay of checks and stripes with vibrant pallas.

A limited edition of mix and match blouse pcs with Batik, Ariwork, Lambani Embroidery could liven up any sari and elevate its style quotient. The same goes for tastefully designed dupattas detailed with handblocks, highlighted with Patti ka Kaam and Ariwork.