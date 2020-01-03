Clown Show THAT'S HOW WE FEEL Will Tour India

Clowns Without Borders Sweden and Red Nose Entertainment Mumbai are presenting That's How We Feel - a devised clown performance by 7 teenage girls, the Rednose Juniors, who grew up in the red light district of Mumbai.

'That's How We Feel' is an eye-opening theatre piece about the male gaze by seven girls hailing from Mumbai's red-light district, who have been training in Theatre and Clowning for the past 5 years.

The story, directed by Rupesh Tillu, revolves around the teenage girls living in the area, and how they feel when people stare at them. "The day we started our training, the girls wouldn't dare to look in our eyes while saying their names. And today, after 5 years of training, they are ready to be part of a professional clown show which will be performed in 10 small theatres around the city, and 20 shows for other NGOs and schools around Mumbai to inspire other children and open up a dialogue and discussion," elaborates Rupesh Tillu.

*The proceeds coming from these shows will continue to go to the accounts of the Rednose Juniors, for their further education.

Dates

JANUARY 2020:

Friday, 10th January - 8:30 pm, Veda Factory, Versova Andheri

Saturday, 11th January - 8:30 pm, Veda Live, Versova Andheri

Sunday, 12th January - TBA, Spoken Festival, BandraSaturday, 18th January - 7:30 pm, St Andrews Centre for Philosophy & Performing Arts, Bandra

FEBRUARY 2020:

Saturday, 8th February - 8:00 pm, Gyan Adab, Pune (tentative)

Sunday, 9th February - 2:30 pm, Sudarshan, PuneSaturday, 29th February - 7:30 pm, Kommune, Andheri

MARCH 2020:Sunday, 1st March - 7:30 pm, Kommune, Andheri





