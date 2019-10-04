Bruce Guthrie Joins NCPA As The Head Of Theatre & Films

Bruce Guthrie who was in Mumbai last year to direct the house full play Constellations for NCPA theatre season has taken up the role of Head of Theatre & Films at NCPA.

Bruce has directed critically acclaimed plays and musicals, in London, New York and all over the world. He trained as a Director at The National Theatre Studio and has worked as an assistant or associate to Howard Davies, Richard Eyre, Sam Mendes, and Deborah Warner. He was the Artistic Director of the National Youth Theatre of Wales in 2015 & 2016 and has worked with multiple UK Conservatoires including Guildford School of Acting (where he sits on the advisory board), The London Academy of Dramatic Art (LAMDA) The Royal Academy of Music and the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama. He has worked with a number of award-winning actors, athletes and Royalty (including British Lions Captain Sam Warburton OBE and the Prince of Wales) to raise money for charity by writing, directing and producing large-scale events, fundraisers and concerts.



On taking up his role at NCPA, Bruce shares his vision, "It is a tremendous honour to have been asked to be the Head of Theatre & Film at the National Centre for the Performing Arts. During my first visit here to direct Mansi Multani & Jim Sarbh in CONSTELLATIONS in November 2018 (which will play again in November 2019 with the same cast), I couldn't have been made to feel more welcome by the theatre team, the staff and members of the talented theatre and film community. I look forward to getting to know the many celebrated theatre companies and actors, across the vast range of languages, traditions and styles during the coming months and working with the community. As I join, we are celebrating 50 years of NCPA. This organisation represents ambitious dreams being realised. Our goal is to honour that ambition by creating, facilitating and curating work side by side with rigorous creative training programmes that push the limits of the possible. I look forward to collaborating with local, national and International Artists create, facilitate and curate work that will capture the imagination of the people of Mumbai, India and the World."





