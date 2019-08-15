BWW Review: Theatre actor GITANJALI RAO'S BOMBAY ROSE To Premiere At The Toronto Film Festival 2019

Theatre actor Gitanjali Rao is known for her thought provoking and sensitive works in the performing arts category. Keeping up with her thoughtful portrayals of events and characters, her directorial debut of animated film Bombay Rose is a wonderful ode to the city of Bombay.

The animated film is already heading for global recognition as later this month the film would be opening the International Critics Week at the Venice International Festival. this will be closely followed by another great platform as Bombay Rose would be premiering in the Contemporary World Cinema Strand at the Toronto Film Festival 2019 on the 7th September 2019.

Bombay Rose is a captivating story of a poor flower seller in Bombay who has to make the tough choice between following her heart for love or guarding her family.

The animation film is interspersed with Bollywood songs for an effective entertainment. Produced by Anand Mahindra and Rohit Khattar, the feature is deeply moving and evokes a sense of longing. But this is not all that makes Bombay Rose worth a mention. It is also unique in the sense that it is painted frame by frame by Gitanjali Rao herself. The visual delight may open a new category of feature films in India that is artistic and different.

Talking about her venture Gitanjali Rao said in a statement, "They say it takes a village to bring up a child, well it took hundreds of hardworking, ambitious and talented Indian artists to make Bombay Rose and I am as much delighted for them, as I am for me, that Bombay Rose is gaining such recognition by the international industry. I am thankful to Cameron and his team for selecting Bombay Rose and look forward to the response of Tiff's audiences."

Bombay Rose also manages to tell another interesting story and that is it chronicles of the people who migrate from small towns, seeking minimal life in the maximum city.

Gitanjali's five animated short films, Blue, Orange, Printed Rainbow, Chai and TrueLoveStory have been to over 150 film festivals and received 30 awards. 'Printed Rainbow' won three awards in Cannes Critic's Week 2006 where it premiered and was short-listed for the Oscars in 2008. Bombay Rose will open Venice Film Festival's International Critic's Week on the 29th August 2019, before its North American premiere in Toronto on the 7th September 2019.

Bombay Rose has been written, designed and directed by Gitanjali Rao.





