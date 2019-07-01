BWW Review: TERRIBLY TINY TALKIES' NEXT SHORT, SUNO Talks About A Night in Bed

Writer and director Shubham Yogi is out with his second short Suno, and once again he has tackled an uneasy yet important subject.

Featuring Sumeet Vyas and Amrita Puri as a married couple, the short film, Suno tackles often misunderstood and less talked about marital relations. The film that released on You Tube earlier this month is a Terribly Tiny Talkies' production.

As cheesy as it may sound, the short feature talks about a night of experiments in the bed in the life of a married couple. But what happens next is out of ordinary. The night of abandon leaves a 'mark' on the bed, perhaps as metaphor for the world to see, wonder and gossip about. The world and how it envisions the mark, serves as an excellent opportunity for the couple to look at their relationship and address some pertinent questions about it. The realization and the need to address it is not for the world but for the couple's own responsibility towards their relationship. A call, that every couple must take in their relationship, for it to sustain and nurture.

Director Yogi's first short venture was titled Glitch that had TV actor Mona Singh in the lead role. While Glitch was an endearing tale, Suno wins the hearts because in an unassuming way it manages to address the proverbial elephant in the room, especially in a marital relationship that needs some tender care and attention after a point.

Addressing a never-attempted-before topic is a brave feat and more so for a young director and Shubham Yogi seems to be well aware of the responsibility. Talking about the unusual storyline Yogi says, "

Shubham Yogi, the writer and director of Suno adds, "I wouldn't have made Suno with anyone but TTT. It's my second film with them. They afford their filmmakers the liberty to preserve the original voice, while also contributing effectively in the creative collaboration. As much as Suno is a product of our times, it is also a result of Sharanya's persistence to get this film made. We hope that it starts the conversations we intend to. Honestly, I'm as excited as I'm apprehensive for the release."

Sharanya Rajgopal is the Studio Head of Terribly Tiny Talkies and just like Yogi is both excited and accepting of the challenge of embarking on a newer storyline. She says, "Suno is an incredibly important film for us. It's unlike any other story we've attempted yet. Films have the ability to not just mirror society but also make it think. We hope this short film sparks a conversation around the lines we must draw in relationships."

And on that note, we do recommend a watch because at some stage all relationships needs to be respected and pondered upon. If Suno, urges you to do it for your relationship, it may be well worth s few minutes of your time.

Please see the short film here bit.ly/ttt-suno





Related Articles Shows View More India Stories