BWW Review: SHREE DURGA, A Dance Drama By Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra

A mesmerizing performance titled Shree Durga, during the ongoing 'Kendra Dance Festival, 2019' was a brilliant presentation of dance drama in the capital. The presentation saw brilliant cohesions of direction, choreography, lighting, costumes and production, which drew a standing ovations from the audience.

The performance that was part of the Kendra Festival, will be showcasing excerpts from different episodes of the revered Indian mythology. Produced and directed by Mrs. Shobha Deepak Singh, this five days' long festival will celebrate Shree Durga, Abhimanyu and Meera along with Odissi on High (Boundless Verve & Audacity), which is translation of the traditional Odissi into a contemporary dance form by artistic direction of Malaysia's Datuk Ramli Ibrahim and Guru Bichitrananda Swain. The Kendra believes in reincarnating Indian mythology for its relevance in the present times. It also aims to synchronize minds of youth today towards our profound heritage. Hundreds of dramas and play have been made to bring alive the rich mythological tales of India. The dance drama series is another attempt in this direction to work towards bringing the morals and lessons entrenched in the centuries old texts to contemporary audiences. While the day 1 of the festival saw powerful depiction of Shree Durga and her victory over Mahishasur in Mayurbhanj Chhau dance form. The emotion of this episode from the Indian mythology resonates the most with the recent times - the atrocities women are facing today and how they must combat it. Day Two was a window into the life of Abhimanyu and his conquest over the demons that lie within us - greed, jealousy and most of all violence. In a Mayurbhanj Chhau idiom this dance-drama will unveil Abhimanyu's mental turmoil that is pertinent even in the humans of today; what changes is what one wants, not the tearing emotion. The upcoming days will see poems and bhajans.

Show schedule

Thursday, May 2nd, 2019 : ABHIMANYU

Friday and Saturday, May 3rd and 4th, 2019 : MEERA

Wednesday, May 8th, 2019 : Odissi on High (Boundless Verve & Audacity), Artistic Direction by Datuk Ramli Ibrahim and Guru Bichitrananda Swain

All shows will start at 7pm.





Related Articles Shows View More India Stories